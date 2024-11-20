NTPC Green IPO retail portion Subscribed fully

NEW DELHI: Retail investors led the charge in the NTPC Green Energy Limited’s (NGEL) initial public offering (IPO) subscription, with retail portion booking 1.33 times on the first day.

Overall, the issue subscribed 33%. The public issue, which opened today, received bids for 19.48 crore shares against the total offer of 59.31 crore shares. The IPO will remain open for subscription until November 22, 2024, and is expected to list on both the BSE and the NSE on November 27.

The price band is set between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per equity share. Retail investors led the charge, with the retail portion subscribed 1.33 times on the first day. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 0.16 times, Reservation Portion and Employee Portion subscribed 0.57 times and 0.17 times, respectively. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion is yet to gain traction.