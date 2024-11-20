TAFE can use Massey Ferguson brand for now

CHENNAI: In a boost to Chennai-based tractor manufacturer -- Tractors and Farm EquipmWhile maintaining the status quo in favour of TAFE, the Court recognised TAFE’s use of the brand for more than six decades. Tnt Limited (TAFE), a division Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered status quo on the use of Massey Ferguson brand by the company.
TAFE had moved Madras High Court against US-based agricultural equipment maker AGCO Corporation for trying to wrest the Indian company’s rights to use the Massey Ferguson brand in India.
While maintaining the status quo in favour of TAFE, the Court recognised TAFE’s use of the brand for more than six decades. The Court has directed that ownership and other related issues will be decided by the Single Judge of the Madras High Court before whom the Applications are pending.
“The present status quo is in continuation of the status quo granted to TAFE as early as in April 2024, and the latest of several judicial orders protecting TAFE’s rights to the use of the Massey Ferguson brand,” TAFE said in a press statement. TAFE is a strategic investor and the largest single shareholder in AGCO, holding 16.3% stake.