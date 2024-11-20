TAFE can use Massey Ferguson brand for now

CHENNAI: In a boost to Chennai-based tractor manufacturer -- Tractors and Farm EquipmWhile maintaining the status quo in favour of TAFE, the Court recognised TAFE’s use of the brand for more than six decades. Tnt Limited (TAFE), a division Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered status quo on the use of Massey Ferguson brand by the company.

TAFE had moved Madras High Court against US-based agricultural equipment maker AGCO Corporation for trying to wrest the Indian company’s rights to use the Massey Ferguson brand in India.