Work-life balance is most important: Rishad Premji

Premji also advised young entrepreneurs to focus on building organisations with the right values that they stand for. The Wipro veteran, talking about Artificial Intelligence, said, AI is the most disruptive and profound change that he has ever seen.

He also said that the reality is, there are going to be some jobs that will disappear. “There are two- three other elements that people think that are very important is the disruption of the technology process..,” he said, adding that some jobs will disappear.

“The tasks in our job are much better done by a machine, and the more tasks that we have in our job that disappear, the more likely that job is going to be less relevant... ‘How do we take people along’ is going to be an incredibly important responsibility for companies,” he added.