Work-life balance is most important: Rishad Premji

BENGALURU: Work-life balance is something one has to define for themselves and it is incredibly important, said Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, Wipro Limited. Speaking at a session on Building Legacy Through Purpose, a fireside chat held as part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024 here on Tuesday, Premji said organisations are never going to work at it for you and that the concept of work-life has also changed.
Premji’s comments come at a time when Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy recently said at an event that he doesn’t believe in work-life balance. Last year, Murthy spoke about a 70-hour work week that created a storm on the internet.
Premji also advised young entrepreneurs to focus on building organisations with the right values that they stand for. The Wipro veteran, talking about Artificial Intelligence, said, AI is the most disruptive and profound change that he has ever seen.
He also said that the reality is, there are going to be some jobs that will disappear. “There are two- three other elements that people think that are very important is the disruption of the technology process..,” he said, adding that some jobs will disappear.
“The tasks in our job are much better done by a machine, and the more tasks that we have in our job that disappear, the more likely that job is going to be less relevant... ‘How do we take people along’ is going to be an incredibly important responsibility for companies,” he added.