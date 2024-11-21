Adani Group stocks nosedive after US indictment over alleged bribery, investor fraud

Shares in Indian conglomerate Adani tanked on Thursday after its industrialist owner Gautam Adani was charged by US prosecutors with handing out more than $250 million in bribes to Indian officials for key solar power contracts.

Stocks of the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises plunged 20 percent, Adani Energy Solutions tanked 20 percent, Adani Green Energy plummeted 19.17 percent, Adani Total Gas tumbled 18.14 percent, Adani Power slumped 17.79 percent, and Adani Ports dived 15 percent on the BSE.

Also, Ambuja Cements cracked 14.99 percent, ACC fell 14.54 percent, NDTV dropped 14.37 percent and Adani Wilmar declined 10 percent.

Some of the group firms also hit their lowest trading permissible limit for the day. In the equity market, the BSE benchmark Sensex traded 547.76 points lower at 77,030.62 during the morning trade and the NSE Nifty quoted 219.10 points down at 23,306.45.

The charges are another blow to the firm, which was sent reeling last year when a bombshell report from US investment firm Hindenburg Research claimed the conglomerate had engaged in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades."

US prosecutors charged Adani, 62, his nephew Sagar and other defendants for paying over USD 250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts on terms that could potentially bring in more than USD 2 billion in profit.

This, they alleged, was concealed from the US banks and investors from whom the Adani group raised billions of dollars for the project.

US law allows pursuing foreign corruption allegations if they involve certain links to American investors or markets.

The Adani group did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

"The defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars," Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, which brought the case, said in a statement.

Adani, chairman of the ports-to-energy Adani Group, his nephew Sagar R Adani, who is an executive director at the conglomerate's renewable energy arm Adani Green Energy Ltd, and its former CEO Vneet Jaain were charged with securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

The Adanis were also charged in a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) civil case.

(With additional inputs PTI and AFP)