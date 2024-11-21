Flare-up in tension between Russia, Ukraine pushes up gold prices

MUMBAI: Gold has reversed the losing streak it saw after the conclusive win that Donald Trump made in the recent US presidential polls, after the flare-up in the 1,000-day-old war that Russia has been waging on Ukraine.

The immediate trigger for the rally in gold price is the fear in the Western capitals that Kiev firing long-range US-made ballistic missiles deep into a Russian military base on November 19 may force Moscow to use nuclear weapons on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian attack came on the same day President Vladimir Putin lowered Russia’s threshold for the use of nuclear weapons in case Nato-supplied more tactical weapons were used against the Kremlin or its close ally Belarus, which could be eligible for a nuclear strike back from Russia.