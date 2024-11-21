Growth cannot be at the cost of price stability: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Das also said “price stability is just as crucial as growth to enable economic agents to plan ahead, reduce uncertainty and inflation risk premium, encourage savings and investment, all of which provide a boost to the potential growth rate of the economy.”

“Thus, in the long-run, price stability supports sustained high growth. Price stability is also important because high inflation is disproportionately burdensome on the poor,” Das added.

Emphasising on the importance of price stability for sustained economic growth, Das said the RBI is committed to bringing down retail inflation to 4 per cent on a durable basis. The retail price index overshot the upper band of the RBI tolerance level, crossing 6.21 per cent in October, after it ticked up to 5.65 per cent in the previous month. In July and August the price index was below 4 per cent at 3.5 and 3.65 per cent respectively.

Das highlighted that RBI’s focus is on anchoring inflation expectations and ensuring the effective transmission of past rate actions to the broader economy and underlined that price stability acts as a bedrock for sustained growth.

Noting that resilient growth has given the RBI the space to focus on inflation to ensure its durable descent to the 4 per cent target, he said “a stable inflation or price stability is in the best interest of people and the economy. It acts as a bedrock for sustained growth, enhances the purchasing power of people and provides a stable environment for investment."