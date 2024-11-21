PLI disbursement negligible in FY25

NEW DELHI: The disbursal of payments under the Production-linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) has been negligible in the current financial year, and the government is clueless about the reasons why companies are not claiming the benefits.

Government sources told TNIE that there has been little change in the amount paid under the scheme till March 2024.

Till last financial year, the government had paid nearly Rs 10,000 crore, and this year the disbursement has been less than Rs 1,000 crore. Most of the claims for incentive payment have been received from electronics manufacturers.

“We have no idea why the companies are not claiming the benefits. In our meetings with them, no one has raised any issues as yet,” said a government official on the condition of anonymity. The same official, however, said that the government is not bothered as the PLI scheme has been achieving its main targets of getting investments and employment generation.

According to government officials, total investments under the PLI scheme have crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore, while production/sales by PLI companies had reached Rs 13 lakh crore. The investment made under the scheme has led to the generation of 8 lakh employment.