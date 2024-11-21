SC says Telcos can claim ITC on key infra-spends

NEW DELHI: In a relief for the telecom industry, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of major telecom services providers like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, allowing them to claim input tax credit (ITC) on key infrastructure components such as tower components, shelters, and other related materials.

The judgment overturned a 2014 ruling by the Bombay HC, which had classified these items as non-capital goods, denying telcos the right to claim ITC.

The SC bench, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh, disagreed with this interpretation, stating that these items performed independent functions and couldn’t be considered part of a unified capital asset.