CIL allows coal supplies beyond agreed quantity

NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance coal availability for non-regulated sector (NRS) customers, Coal India Limited (CIL) has tweaked its policy to allow coal supplies beyond the annual contracted quantity (ACQ) during long-term linkage auctions.

The decision, effective November 13, 2024, will be implemented starting with the upcoming Tranche VIII linkage auction, which will first cover the cement and captive power plant sub sectors.

“We have introduced a slew of customer-friendly initiatives recently to make increased availability of coal easier to our consumers and this is one such step” said a senior official of CIL.

This policy shift comes in response to requests from NRS customers who have sought coal supplies beyond the 85% capacity norm previously in place. Earlier, NRS customers could only obtain coal up to the quantity that would sustain operations at 85% of their plant’s installed capacity for an entire year. Any requirement above this had to be procured through other means. With the latest change, customers in the NRS category can now access coal beyond their ACQ.