NTPC Green IPO booked 93% on Day 2

NEW DELHI: The initial public offer of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, got subscribed 93 per cent on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The share sale received bids for 54,96,35,370 shares compared to 59,31,67,575 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category attracted 2.38 times subscription while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 75%. The portion for non-institutional investors received 34% subscription.