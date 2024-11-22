NTPC Green IPO booked 93% on Day 2

NEW DELHI: The initial public offer of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the renewable energy arm of NTPC, got subscribed 93 per cent on the second day of bidding on Thursday.
The share sale received bids for 54,96,35,370 shares compared to 59,31,67,575 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category attracted 2.38 times subscription while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 75%. The portion for non-institutional investors received 34% subscription.
NTPC Green Energy has mobilised Rs 3,960 crore from anchor investors. The Rs 10,000 crore initial share sale is entirely a fresh issuance of equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
The issue has a price band of Rs 102-108 per share. Proceeds from the IPO to the tune of Rs 7,500 crore will be used to repay or prepay part or all of its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd’s (NREL) outstanding loans and a portion will be utilised for general corporate purposes.
NTPC Green Energy is a ‘Maharatna’ central public sector enterprise with a renewable energy portfolio, including solar and wind power assets. IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, HDFC Bank, IIFL Capital Services Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd) and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.