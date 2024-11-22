Record hiring, services boost PMI to 59.5 in November

MUMBAI: New business gains and higher exports helped the private sector to perform better in November leading to the composite purchasing managers index rise in the month to 59.5, a flash survey has shown amidst rising inflation pressures.

The month saw accelerated job creation and services sector growth, yet inflation surged to a near 14-month high in October at 6.21 per cent. Services sector hiring is the highest since 2005.

“The flash composite output index rose from a final reading of 59.1 in October to 59.5 in November, indicating a sharp expansion that was the strongest in three months and above its long-run average,” HSBC India said Friday.

The index combines performance in the manufacturing and services sector and is based on the survey conducted among 400 manufacturing and 400 service providers.

The seasonally adjusted index measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of the manufacturing and services sectors.

“Growth ticked lower in the manufacturing industry while picking up in services, although the former has outperformed again,” the survey said.

While flash services PMI rose to 59.2 in November as against 58.5 in October, manufacturing PMI was 57.3 as against 57.5.