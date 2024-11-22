Sebi abolishes 1% security deposit rule with exchanges before public issue launches

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday did away with the requirement of a mandatory security deposit with the exchanges before a public issue in a bid to facilitate ease of doing business for issuer companies.

This measure has been taken with the aim of facilitating ease of doing business for issuing companies. The new rule effective immediately.

Earlier, a company looking to launch a public issue had to deposit with the stock exchanges an amount equal to 1% of issue size. The deposit would go back to the company after the issue.

“In order to facilitate ease of doing business, the requirement to deposit 1% of the issue size available for subscription to the public with the stock exchange by the issuers under... Sebi (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (ICDR Regulations) has been dispensed with,” Sebi said.