Binny Bansal steps down from PhonePe Board

BENGALURU: Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal has stepped down from PhonePe board, the payments company announced on Friday. This comes nearly 10 months after he exited Flipkart board. Bansal acquired PhonePe in 2016 and has been on its board since then. He still owns 1% of PhonePe, and is the largest individual minority shareholder.

PhonePe announced the appointment of Manish Sabharwal as an independent director and Chair of its Audit Committee. Manish is Vice-Chairman of staffing and human capital firm Teamlease Services. He will be instrumental in upholding the integrity and effectiveness of PhonePe’s financial reporting, internal controls, and risk management practices, the Bengaluru-based fintech firm said.