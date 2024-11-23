Bitcoin nears $100k mark; 60% increase since US election day

BENGALURU: There has been a surge in market confidence since the US Election Day, and now Bitcoin inches closer to $100,000 mark. Experts said this optimism will continue and that institutional interest is also gaining momentum.

“With a more than 60% increase since US Election Day, Bitcoin’s rise is fuelled by growing anticipation that the incoming Trump administration will ease regulatory hurdles and create a more favourable environment for digital assets. This optimism is reflected in the broader crypto market, which has added over $800 billion in value since Trump’s victory, signalling a bullish outlook for Bitcoin and the entire sector,” said Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX.