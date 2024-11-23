Consumer durables makers to see growth

MUMBAI: Driven by easy financing options and premiumisation drivers will boost the revenue of consumer durables manufacturers 11-12% this fiscal, continuing the healthy run after a strong 13% growth last fiscal, says a report.

Festive spending, along with strong growth in housing sales, should also support overall volumes, following strong demand for refrigeration products during the summer season this fiscal, Crisil Ratings said in a report on Friday.

Led by premiumisation, better operating leverage and stable raw material prices, operating margins will improve to 6.8-7% this fiscal, from 6.5% last fiscal, but will remain below pre-pandemic highs owing to intense competition.