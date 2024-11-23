NTPC Green IPO subscribed 2.39 times on final day bid

NEW DELHI: The initial public offer (IPO) of state-run NTPC Green Energy was subscribed 2.39 times on final day of the subscription period, with the retail investor portion being booked 3.35 times.

As per BSE data, the share sale received bids for 141,98,33,424 shares against 59,31,67,575 shares on offer. The three-day subscription for the IPO opened on November 19 and closed on November 22.