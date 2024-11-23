NTPC Green IPO subscribed 2.39 times on final day bid

NEW DELHI: The initial public offer (IPO) of state-run NTPC Green Energy was subscribed 2.39 times on final day of the subscription period, with the retail investor portion being booked 3.35 times.
As per BSE data, the share sale received bids for 141,98,33,424 shares against 59,31,67,575 shares on offer. The three-day subscription for the IPO opened on November 19 and closed on November 22.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 3.32 times, while the shareholder portion was subscribed 1.56 times. The employee portion was subscribed 78%. The initial share sale consists entirely of a fresh issuance of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The issue has a price band of Rs 102-108 per share.
However, NTPC Green Energy’s grey market premium (GMP) has been steadily declining since the IPO’s launch. The GMP saw a sharp drop, from Rs 3 on the first day to Rs 0.80 on the second day.