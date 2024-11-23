Pvt sector performs better on new biz gains, higher exports; sees record hiring

MUMBAI: New business gains and higher exports helped the private sector to perform better in November leading to the composite purchasing managers index rise in the month to 59.5, a flash survey has showed amid rising inflation pressures.

The month saw accelerated job creation and services sector growth, yet inflation surging to near 14-month high in October at 6.21%. Services sector hiring is the highest since 2005.

“The flash composite output index rose from a final reading of 59.1 in October to 59.5 in November, indicating a sharp expansion that was the strongest in three months and above its long-run average,” HSBC India said on Friday.