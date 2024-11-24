Adani’s many legal challenges

MUMBAI: Following a directive from markets watchdog Sebi, the stock exchanges have sought information from Adani group companies cited in an alleged bribery case in the US, and the non-disclosure of the same to investors and exchanges here on time. The direction and the follow-up action by BSE and NSE are part of the “regular surveillance mechanism”.

Exchanges have written to the group companies seeking clarifications under listing obligation and disclosure requirements, a person in the know of the development said. They are checking if there were lapses or delays in disclosures on the probe in the US on which group chairman Gautam Adani and nephew Sagar Adani and six others charged on November 20, the person added.

If any lapses or delays are established, exchanges can take action or issue an advisory to the companies and the Sebi can take up the matter for adjudication, the person said, clarifying that exchanges are doing this as part of their regular surveillance mechanism.

Sebi spokespersons and exchanges didn’t respond to queries from TNIE. Adani Group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said in a statement that allegations relate to one contract of Adani Green, 10% of overall business of renewable arm of the company.

In a social media post, the group CFO said it has a portfolio of 11 public companies and none are subject to indictment (defendants in any legal proceedings in the recent Department of Justice lawyers filings to a court in NYC) He further said none of the issuers (companies in the group’s portfolio or specific issuers that are subsidiaries of the public companies) are accused of any wrongdoing in the said legal filing.

The New York federal court prosecutors have alleged that the group gave misstatements and didn’t disclose developments around anti-bribery probe to bondholders in the US which began in March 2023 when the company was raising $700 million in debt.

The federal agents had in March 2023 served Gautam Adani’s cousin Sagar Adani who heads Adani Green Energy, a search warrant apart from serving him with a grand jury subpoena identifying the offences, individuals, and entities under investigation. They have taken away is laptops mobile phones etc as evidence.

The charges include Adanis making misleading statements to the media, market, Indian stock exchanges, and to financial institutions in their private communications about the US investigation.