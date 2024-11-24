Centre collects Rs 1.22L crore from excise duty on fuel in H1 FY25

NEW DELHI: The Central government has collected Rs 1.22 lakh crore from excise duties on petroleum products in the first six months of the current financial year, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum. This is 48% of the full year collection of Rs 2.74 lakh crore in the previous year.

The collection of excise duties on petroleum products have been on a continuous decline since 2020-21, when the central government had collected Rs 3.73 lakh crore from the levy.

The Central government began reducing excise duties on petrol and diesel from November 2021, when it cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 and Rs 10 on diesel. In the second phase in May 2020, the government cut duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

The central government levies excise duty of Rs 19.9 a litre on non-branded petrol and Rs 21.10 on branded petrol. On high speed diesel, it charges Rs 15.8 a litre and Rs 18.2 a litre on branded diesel. The state governments further levy local taxes on petrol and diesel.