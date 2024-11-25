BJP win in Maharashtra lifts market sentiment

The BJP alliance's thumping win in the all-important Maharashtra assembly polls pumped up India's equity markets on Monday and led to them extending the gains made on Friday.

Local benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 - opened higher by about 1.5% each and maintained the lead throughout the session. Sensex closed the day above the 80,000 mark while Nifty breached the 24,000 level.

The 30-stock index settled 992.74 points or 1.25% higher at 80,109 and the Nifty closed 314 points or 1.32% higher at 24,221. The fresh rally comes after the two benchmarks had surged about 2.5% each—their highest single-day gain in nearly five months- on Friday.

Despite the gains in two sessions, the benchmarks are still down by 7-8% from their 52-week highs scaled in late September.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 surged by 1.61% and the Nifty Smallcap index gained more than 2% on Monday.

"Investors are optimistic that sectors like infrastructure, urban development, and manufacturing will benefit from BJP’s policy focus… The strong showing by the BJP and its alignment with growth-driven policies boosted investor confidence, paving the way for a potential market recovery,” said Vikram Kasat, Head - Advisory, PL Capital - Prabhudas Lilladher.