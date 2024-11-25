‘Faceless’ I-T assessment initiative struggles to deliver

NEW DELHI: The Faceless Assessment mechanism is aimed to revolutionise tax administration by enhancing transparency and efficiency. However, as the system has evolved, it has faced significant challenges that have hindered its effectiveness, raising concerns among taxpayers and tax professionals alike. One of the primary issues is the limited opportunity for real-time interaction between taxpayers and assessing officers.

The absence of video conferencing for cases involving complex disputes has made it difficult for taxpayers to clarify factual nuances or rectify misunderstandings. This lack of direct communication often leads to arbitrary assessments and prolonged disputes, frustrating many taxpayers who find themselves unable to effectively present their cases.