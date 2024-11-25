Financial independence of women matters

If you are a working woman, you must engage a professional to help you with financial planning. A lot of women happily let others in the family manage their money. They open joint bank accounts for the convenience of operation.

However, having another bank account that only you can operate may be a good idea. We know of those days when the government announced the demonetisation of R500 and R1000 notes, and many middle-class women were found stuck with an undisclosed stash in the cupboard. Even if you are managing the household budget, you must learn to use modern saving and investment techniques. Sign up for an online course that teaches the basics of savings and investments. You do not have to be a finance expert to manage your money.

If you are new to the wonderland of investment, index funds or exchange-traded funds are the best way to get started. If you are risk-averse, you can choose multi-asset funds like hybrid funds to earn a better return than fixed deposits or merely stash cash in the cupboard.

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)