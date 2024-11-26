Amazon India plans quick commerce service ‘Tez’ by early next year

BENGALURU: Amazon India mulls foraying into the quick commerce space early next year with Tez, and a separate team is working on the project currently to understand its feasibility, and also to enhance its supply chain, according to sources.

Since the quick commerce market is rapidly growing, Amazon too wants to be a part of the booming industry and that Tez has been expedited. The new service will first focus on groceries, followed by everyday essentials.

In August, TNIE reported that Amazon plans to enter the quick commerce space soon. A few months ago, Flipkart too entered the space with ‘Minutes’ service. Since there has been demand for quick deliveries, BigBasket too is slowly moving from slotted deliveries towards quick deliveries. Currently, Zepto, Zomato-backed Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart are leading in the space. Recently, Zepto bagged $350 million funding, the largest ever from domestic investors.

“When it comes to groceries and essentials, quick commerce is dramatically transforming the landscape of online shopping, particularly in India,” Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO Assiduus, and Angel Investor told TNIE. She added that quick commerce will continue to evolve, and by addressing the challenges associated with delivery charges, they can sustain growth.

“Quick commerce’s future will depend not only on speed but also on delivering value that resonates with customer needs that’s equally economically viable,” she added. Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, told TNIE that the sector faces a critical talent gap.

