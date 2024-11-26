Essar Group co-founder Shashi Ruia dies at 80

NEW DELHI: Shashi Ruia, co-founder of the Essar Group, passed away on November 25, 2024, at the age of 80. Ruia began his career in 1965 under the guidance of his father, Nand Kishore Ruia, and, together with his brother, laid the foundation of Essar.

Essar Global Fund Ltd, which owns the businesses co-founded by the Ruia brothers, holds a diverse portfolio of assets across sectors such as infrastructure, energy, metals and mining, technology, and services.

According to Essar Group’s website, the fund’s portfolio companies generate aggregate revenues of $14 billion. Essar’s portfolio businesses in the telecom, BPO, and oil and gas sectors have attracted more than $40 billion in monetization proceeds from global majors, including Vodafone, Brookfield, Rosneft, and Trafigura, the website stated.