Government's PAN 2.0 project: All you need to know

The Union Cabinet has approved the PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department, which comes with a financial outlay of Rs 1,435 crore. This initiative aims to fully upgrade the current PAN system, revamp the IT infrastructure, and establish PAN as a universal business identifier across various digital platforms of designated government agencies, as announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the Cabinet briefing on Monday.

So, all PAN/ TAN/ TIN will be clubbed under this system. The project aims to establish PAN as a "common business identifier" for the digital systems of designated government agencies. It will provide a single digital portal, enable paperless services, and enhance the mechanisms for addressing grievances.

The 10-digit alphanumeric PAN given by the Income Tax Department will be improved by including a QR code, and this will be done by completely an online process. With the upgrade, PAN is anticipated to serve as a reliable source of identification and information for authorities, especially since it is already connected to the Aadhaar identification number.

"One of the most important features would be a PAN data vault system. The PAN-related information is used by many entities such as banks, and insurance companies. We give details of PAN at various places. So, those (entities) who take details of PAN, they will have to keep PAN data safely, mandatorily through the data vault system,” Vaishnaw said on Monday. Approximately 78 crore PANs have been issued so far, with 98% of them belonging to individuals.