Meesho launches Gen AI-powered voice bot

BENGALURU: E-commerce marketplace Meesho on Tuesday announced the launch of its multilingual Gen AI-powered voice bot at scale. Sanjeev Barnwal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, of Meesho, said the voice bot can handle 60,000 calls daily.

This is at present available in English and Hindi and Meesho plans to expand to six more regional languages - Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil.

Barnwal said the bot is designed to autonomously handle a wide range of customer interactions. "The voice bot leverages advanced GenAI, Large Language Models (LLM), and cutting-edge natural language processing to empower users to communicate seamlessly in their preferred language, fostering unparalleled accessibility and inclusivity," he said.

He told journalists that the voice bot's human-like interaction is a standout feature, enhancing communication ease, building trust, and delivering support that feels natural and relatable. The voice bot is built in-house. "This approach not only elevates the user experience but solidifies Meesho’s position at the forefront of technological advancements, delivering efficient, intuitive solutions that meet the diverse needs of our users," he added.

About 80% of Meesho’s users come from tier 2 cities and beyond, and Meesho said the voice bot is built for adaptability and works on basic smartphones and even in noisy environments. Barnwal also said that employees who were handling calls would now work on other requirements and that there would not be any job cuts.

Meesho also plans to scale it and will introduce emotion recognition capabilities, enabling the voice bot to detect user emotions for more empathetic and responsive interactions.