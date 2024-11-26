RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to Chennai hospital, condition stable

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after experience acidity-related issues.

According to the RBI's official statement, the governor's condition is stable, and he is expected to be discharged today.

"Governor Das experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next two to three hours," the RBI spokesman said in a media statement.

"There is no cause for concern as the governor is doing fine now," the spokesperson added.

The 67-year-old is tipped to get a third term as the governor as the government has not invited applications for a replacement yet.

His six-year term ends on December 12, making him already the second longest serving governor in the last six decades.