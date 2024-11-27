7 Adani group companies face rating downgrades

MUMBAI: Two international rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch on Tuesday changed their outlook on as many as seven group companies to ‘negative’ from ‘stable,’ flagging governance issues along with funding risks and potential disruptions. The rating actions follow the bribery and fraud charges against chairman Gautam Adani and seven others in the US.

The rating downgrades come a day after its largest investor Total Energies of France said it would hold back any fresh investments in the group and the US developmental bank said it would review its funding agreement to a port being developed by the Adanis in Sri Lanka. Also, Bangladesh hinted at reviewing the power supply terms the country’s previous government had entered into with the group. Already, it lost over $2 billion worth of airport and power transmission lines projects in Kenya.