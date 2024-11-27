Adani shares fall after group firms’ rating downgrades

NEW DELHI: All 10 listed companies of the Adani Group closed in the red on Tuesday following the recent US indictment of chairman Gautam Adani and several executives deepened. The indictment has led to precautionary actions by rating agencies, financial partners, and governments in key markets where the conglomerate operates.
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) led the losses, plunging over 7% to close at Rs 899.40 on the BSE, marking a cumulative loss of more than 35% since allegations of bribery surfaced. AGEL, along with Adani Energy Solutions, also hit fresh 52-week lows during Tuesday’s trading session.
Flagship firm Adani Enterprises declined nearly 5% to close at Rs 2,149.80, while Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, and Ambuja Cements recorded losses between 2% and 4%. ACC Cement slipped slightly over 1%, and NDTV dropped 0.09%.
The sell-off is being attributed to downgrades by rating agencies and increased scrutiny by financial partners following the US indictment. Moody’s downgraded its outlook for seven Adani Group entities, including Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, and Adani Transmission, from “stable” to “negative.”
Moody’s warned that these developments could hinder the Group’s ability to secure funding and lead to higher borrowing costs. Fitch Ratings also took adverse actions, placing bonds issued by Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Electricity Mumbai, and Adani Ports on a negative rating watch.
The US International Development Finance Corporation is reviewing its $550 million loan proposal for an Adani-linked port project in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has launched an investigation into the Adani Group’s local investments, government spokesperson Nalinda Jayatissa announced on Tuesday.
Adani Green falls most
Adani Green led the losses, falling over 7% to close at Rs 899.40 on BSE, a cumulative loss of over 35% since bribery allegations surfaced. AGEL, along with Adani Energy Solutions, hit fresh 52-week lows.