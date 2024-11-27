Adani shares fall after group firms’ rating downgrades

NEW DELHI: All 10 listed companies of the Adani Group closed in the red on Tuesday following the recent US indictment of chairman Gautam Adani and several executives deepened. The indictment has led to precautionary actions by rating agencies, financial partners, and governments in key markets where the conglomerate operates.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) led the losses, plunging over 7% to close at Rs 899.40 on the BSE, marking a cumulative loss of more than 35% since allegations of bribery surfaced. AGEL, along with Adani Energy Solutions, also hit fresh 52-week lows during Tuesday’s trading session.