Air India to fly former Vistara's A320 planes on five key routes; optimises network

NEW DELHI: Optimising its network, Air India on Wednesday said it will deploy erstwhile Vistara's A320 planes that offer best narrow body cabin products on five key metro-to-metro routes, including Delhi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Hyderabad.

The Tata Group-owned airline, which has embarked on an ambitious transformation journey, will continue to operate one flight with a wide-body plane each between Delhi and Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, and Delhi and Hyderabad.

Either a Boeing 777 or Airbus A350 aircraft will be deployed for the services.

Full-service carrier Vistara, which was well regarded for its services, was merged with Air India earlier this month, and providing a choice to passengers at the time of booking, flights operated with Vistara aircraft have their numbers starting with the prefix 'AI2'.

In a release, Air India said flights on five metro-to-metro routes will be operating with erstwhile Vistara's A320 series aircraft having a three-class configuration business, premium economy and economy class.

The routes are Delhi and Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and Mumbai and Hyderabad.