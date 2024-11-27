Honda two-wheelers enter EV space by launching 'Active e:' and 'QC1'

MUMBAI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer and a leading player in the scooter segment, on Wednesday entered into the electric vehicle (EV) space by launching ‘ACTIVA e:’ and ‘QC1’. Honda said it would announce the prices of the vehicles at a later date in January 2025 after taking into account the booking response.
Bookings for the two models will begin on January 1, 2025, and deliveries will commence from February 2025 onwards. Both the EV models will be manufactured at HMSI’s Narsapura plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. The ACTIVA e: will be first available in Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru. The QC1 will be initially available in select cities from February 2025 onwards.
Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With our EV roadmap now in the execution phase, HMSI is committed to build one of India’s best EV ecosystems. This is a milestone moment in Honda’s journey to electrification, and with every step forward, we are focused on building a future that is safer, more sustainable & meets the evolving needs of our society.”
Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With ACTIVA e:’s swappable battery technology and QC1’s fixed battery set-up along with the industry-leading hassle-free ownership experience, we are striving to meet the diverse needs of our customers. Moreover, to ensure the highest level of safety for our technicians and the vehicle, we are introducing industry-first insulated tools designed specifically for the servicing of electric vehicles. Together, let us ride towards a cleaner future.”
Honda has introduced the ACTIVA e: with its swappable battery technology. It is equipped with Honda Mobile Power Pack e: which are swappable batteries developed and maintained by Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. The ACTIVA e: gets two such swappable batteries, each of 1.5 kWh capacity, and it is tested to offer a range of 102 km on a full charge.
The batteries can be exchanged with the help of designated Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: (BeX swapping stations) planned across the city for a seamless experience. It is already live in Bengaluru & Delhi and will soon start in Mumbai as well.
Powering the ACTIVA e: is an advanced in-house developed permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that delivers 6 kW of peak power and 22 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0 to 60 km/h in 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 80 km/h.
The Honda QC1 is powered by a 1.5 kWh fixed battery pack that has been tested to provide a range of 80 km on a single charge. It can be charged from 0 to 80% in 4 hours and 30 minutes while a full juice-up will take 6 hours and 50 minutes. The QC1 gets an in-wheel electric motor that has a peak power rating of 1.8 kW and a maximum torque of 77 Nm. It has a top speed of 50 km/h.
The two models will be offered with 3 year or 50,000 km warranty along with three free services for the first year.