Honda two-wheelers enter EV space by launching 'Active e:' and 'QC1'

MUMBAI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer and a leading player in the scooter segment, on Wednesday entered into the electric vehicle (EV) space by launching ‘ACTIVA e:’ and ‘QC1’. Honda said it would announce the prices of the vehicles at a later date in January 2025 after taking into account the booking response.

Bookings for the two models will begin on January 1, 2025, and deliveries will commence from February 2025 onwards. Both the EV models will be manufactured at HMSI’s Narsapura plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. The ACTIVA e: will be first available in Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru. The QC1 will be initially available in select cities from February 2025 onwards.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With our EV roadmap now in the execution phase, HMSI is committed to build one of India’s best EV ecosystems. This is a milestone moment in Honda’s journey to electrification, and with every step forward, we are focused on building a future that is safer, more sustainable & meets the evolving needs of our society.”