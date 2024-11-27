India to see over Rs 9 lakh crore spending on power transmission infrastructure by 2032

NEW DELHI: A total expenditure of Rs 9.12 lakh crore has been planned to augment power transmission infrastructure capacity in the country by 2032, according to Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik.

The National Electricity Plan (Transmission) covers the transmission plan till 2031-32, said Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

As per the Plan, 1,91,474 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 1274 Giga Volt Ampere (GVA) of transformation capacity would be added (at 220 kV and above voltage level) in the 10 years from 2022-23 to 2031-32.

In addition, he stated that 33.25 GW of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) bi-pole links are also planned. The inter-regional transmission capacity is planned to increase to 143 GW by 2026-27 and further to 168 GW by 2031-32, from the present level of 119 GW.

The Plan also highlights new technology options in transmission, cross-border interconnections and private sector participation in transmission. He informed the House that total expenditure likely to be incurred on this plan is about Rs 9,16,142 crore.

The Transmission Plan provides visibility to the Electricity Generators, Equipment Manufacturers, Transmission Service Providers (TSP) and investors for the growth opportunities in the Transmission Sector.