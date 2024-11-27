IT hiring expected to grow by 10-12 per cent in next six months, says report

MUMBAI: IT services hiring is expected to grow 10-12 per cent in the next six months following the rapid evolution of technology which is reshaping industries and economies worldwide, a report said on Wednesday.

Emerging technologies such as Generative AI, Deep Tech, and Quantum Computing are set to create over a million jobs by 2030, the report by business services provider Quess Corp said.

The report revealed that demand for talent across Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Cybersecurity during the second quarter (July-September) sequentially surged across the country by 71 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.

This report is based on data from the first two-quarters of FY25 from Quess IT Staffing's operations that analyses the evolving aggregate tech hiring demand and related insights to give leaders a clear understanding of what the talent market looks like.