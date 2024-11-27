Mahindra launches new electric vehicle lineup at starting price of Rs 18.90 lakh

NEW DELHI: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday launched its flagship electric origin SUVs - the BE 6e at a starting price of 18.90 lakh and XEV 9e at a starting price of Rs 21.90 lakh. The carmaker will roll out the new SUVs in a phased manner in the latter part of January 2025.

Deliveries are expected to commence towards the end of February or early March 2025. The automaker claims a certified range of 682 km (MIDC P1+P2) for BE 6e and 656 km (MIDC P1 + P2) for XEV 9e with 79 kWh advanced LFP battery pack. The unveiling and price announcement by Mahindra for its new EV lineup comes at a time when two other big players are gearing up to launch their battery-powered vehicles.