OpenText opens new facility, Bengaluru team tripled with 194 per cent growth

BENGALURU: OpenText, a large player in the information management market, has expanded its presence in India, with expansion of its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The company, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, already has about 4,500 employees in Bengaluru and the new facility, opened on Wednesday, can house 700 people.



"India is one of the top 10 markets for us and it is an emerging one with many opportunities," Manoj Nagpal, Managing Director, OpenText India, told TNIE. Nasdaq-listed OpenText operates in 180 countries and it has over 120,000 enterprise customers. It has seen about 15% yearly growth in its India workforce.

He added that the team in Bengaluru grew 194% over the past two years. Of the global 9,000 engineers, India alone has 6,000 engineers who contribute to global innovations. Talking about growth potential in India, he said they have been seeing a lot of opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space and that 60% AI-led value addition is expected from five industry verticals including BFSI, healthcare and automotive manufacturing.

Nagpal added, "Our continued investment in India is aimed at building a strong team that develops and delivers AI-integrated solutions."

Its engineering and services team at India CoE are integral to the company’s operations, and the team primarily focuses on product development & services across OpenText's AI, Content, Experience, Business Network, Cybersecurity, Developer, DevOps and IT Operations clouds. The India MD said that the country's CoE has also delivered Aviators, which is an enterprise AI platform.