OpenText opens new facility, Bengaluru team tripled with 194 per cent growth

BENGALURU: OpenText, a large player in the information management market, has expanded its presence in India, with expansion of its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The company, headquartered in Ontario, Canada, already has about 4,500 employees in Bengaluru and the new facility, opened on Wednesday, can house 700 people.
"India is one of the top 10 markets for us and it is an emerging one with many opportunities," Manoj Nagpal, Managing Director, OpenText India, told TNIE. Nasdaq-listed OpenText operates in 180 countries and it has over 120,000 enterprise customers. It has seen about 15% yearly growth in its India workforce.
He added that the team in Bengaluru grew 194% over the past two years. Of the global 9,000 engineers, India alone has 6,000 engineers who contribute to global innovations. Talking about growth potential in India, he said they have been seeing a lot of opportunities in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space and that 60% AI-led value addition is expected from five industry verticals including BFSI, healthcare and automotive manufacturing.
Nagpal added, "Our continued investment in India is aimed at building a strong team that develops and delivers AI-integrated solutions."
Its engineering and services team at India CoE are integral to the company’s operations, and the team primarily focuses on product development & services across OpenText's AI, Content, Experience, Business Network, Cybersecurity, Developer, DevOps and IT Operations clouds. The India MD said that the country's CoE has also delivered Aviators, which is an enterprise AI platform.
“India is OpenText’s biggest center of innovation globally and the new facility in Bengaluru further solidifies our presence here. Our growing team in India will significantly contribute to OpenText’s next phase of innovation and the inauguration of the second facility within six months proves that India’s exceptional talent is crucial to our global strategy,” said Madhu Ranganathan, President and Chief Financial Officer, at OpenText.
She added that they will continue to invest in the growth and learning of its India based colleagues who cater to the needs of our customers globally.
In India, its expansion in recent years has involved a combination of organic and growth through acquisitions. With the acquisition of Micro Focus earlier this year, it has almost doubled its talent pool and also considerably expanded its customer base in the country.
Recently, it unveiled Cloud Editions (CE) 24.4 at OpenText World 2024, which presented a suite of transformative advancements in Business Cloud, AI, and Technology to empower the future of AI-driven knowledge work.
Earlier this year, the company announced its OpenText 3.0 strategy, a significant evolution in the company's approach to AI and digital transformation, focusing on leveraging advanced technologies to meet the changing needs of businesses. The India team will play an instrumental role in the OpenText 3.0 strategy and will deliver several innovations globally and has prompted the expansion and growth for OpenText in the country, top executives announced.
Kapil Kaul, RVP, Solutions Consulting, APAC, OpenText said the future is powered by business clouds for information management, business AI for talent and business technology for secure multi-cloud integration. He said currently, we are in wave 3 - agents (autonomous decisions for specific use cases) to unlock human potential and that wave 4 is Agentic AI (sophisticated reasoning to autonomously solve complex, multi-step processes) and Autonomous Agents and wave 5 will be Artificial General Intelligence.
In the quarter ended September 2024, the company's cloud revenues stood at $457 million, up 1.3%, and quarterly enterprise cloud bookings stood at $133 million.