Zomato CEO to forgo Rs 3.5 crore salary till FY26

BENGALURU: Food delivery platform Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal will forgo his annual salary of Rs 3.5 crore until FY26. Its qualified institutional placement (QIP) documents revealed Goyal has voluntarily waived his salary for a period starting from April 1, 2021 till March 31, 2026. Earlier in FY21, the CEO had said he would forgo his salary for about 36 months till the end of FY24.

The company will raise Rs 8,500 crore via QIP and has set a floor price of Rs 265.91 for the issue, as per the filings with the exchanges. This comes at a time when quick commerce players are investing in dark stores. Zomato also has plans to increase the number of warehouses that are used for Blinkit.