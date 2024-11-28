Audi India eyes growth revival in 2025 despite supply chain woes

MUMBAI: Audi India, after witnessing a roller-coaster growth trajectory in the country, expects a sharp decline in sales for 2024 but remains optimistic about a stronger recovery in 2025.

The German luxury automaker saw its sales volumes plummet by 25-26 per cent in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. However, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, noted that the decline is likely to be less pronounced in the December quarter due to a significant uptick in festive season sales, with October sales alone surging by 40% year-on-year.

"The domestic luxury car industry is set to close the year with record sales of 50,000 units, growing at 5-6 per cent this year. This low growth follows a compounded annual growth of 33 per cent over the past three years," Dhillon stated.

He admitted that Audi will end 2024 with a decline in sales but refrained from disclosing exact figures, saying, "We are awaiting the December quarter numbers early January."

Challenges and Recovery

Dhillon attributed the decline primarily to supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. “It’s not just about semiconductor availability; various other supply-side issues left us with an insufficient number of models for sale. As a policy, we can source parts only from headquarters, which impacted model availability,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, Dhillon expressed optimism for the coming year, adding, “Having resolved the supply-side issues now, we are hoping for better days. The luxury car market is expected to grow by 8-10 per cent next year, and we are confident of growing in line with or even above the industry level.”