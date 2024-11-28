Cooperative sugar mills body NFCSF refutes cane worker exploitation; calls US media report 'conspiracy'

NEW DELHI: The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) on Thursday strongly refuted allegations of exploitation of sugarcane harvesting labourers in Maharashtra in a US media report, calling it a "conspiracy" to damage the Indian sugar industry.

NFCSF President Harshvardhan Patil warned that the "misinformation" could potentially disrupt sugar sales, particularly among major buyers like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, who might be pressured to avoid purchasing sugar from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"The media report is far from ground realities," Patil told reporters, emphasising that the federation has already reached out to the US Consulate, Union Home Ministry, and Prime Minister's Office.

An investigation is currently underway.

Explaining the unique harvesting practices, Patil highlighted the difference between southern and northern states.

In Maharashtra and Gujarat, manual harvesting remains prevalent, with skilled workers supplied by middlemen called 'mokadam' who are responsible for recruiting and transporting labourers.