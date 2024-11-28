Godrej Enterprises Group aims for Rs 20k crore revenue by 2032

MUMBAI: The Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), a newly established entity carved out of the 127-year-old conglomerate following the amicable division between brothers Adi and Jamshyd Godrej in April, is eyeing a revenue of Rs 20,000 crore by 2032.

The group, which currently generates Rs 16,000 crore, has ruled out the possibility of taking any of its companies public in the near future.

The diversified GEG operates 14 units across 10 sectors, including consumer durables, furniture, locks and safety vaults, aerospace, green power, and battery storage. Its businesses collectively touch over 1 billion customers across five continents.

“Our top-line is about Rs 16,000 crore now, and we hope, with the renewed focus on a greener future and the new brand identity, the revenue should cross ₹20,000 crore by 2032,” said Nyrika Holkar, the group’s Executive Director and sister of Chairman and Managing Director Jamshyd Naoroji Godrej.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Holkar, who is married into the Indore royal family, revealed that 50% of revenue in the next seven years would stem from new, greener businesses. Currently, Rs 10,000 crore of the group’s revenue comes from consumer-facing businesses, with the remainder derived from industrial and other operations.

During the unveiling of GEG’s new logo, Jamshyd Godrej clarified the group’s stance on public listings: “All our businesses are strong and cash-generating. Our cash flows are so robust that we have never felt the need to tap capital markets to raise funds. While we do not rule out the possibility of taking any units public in the future, there is nothing on the cards as of now.”