SoftBank CEO meets startup founders

In 2011, SoftBank invested $200 million and InMobi became the first start-up in the country to turn into a unicorn. Sources added Son was excited to know about Glance and it looks like in future the Japanese firm might invest in Glance, which currently counts Google and Jio Platforms as its investors.

Aggarwal also had a meeting with Son and shared the picture on X and said, “Always amazing to meet @masason.. Such an energising discussion on AI, AGI, Energy and India. We will make the future here in India together.”

Son visited India last year and SoftBank’s India portfolio consists of close to 27 start-ups including Swiggy, Ola Electric, First Cry, InMobi and Lenskart, among others. Earlier, as per reports, Son had met Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani. Apart from InMobi, SoftBank’s other portfolio company OfBusiness is also targeting to go public next year.