Amazon workers in India join Black Friday strike action for better wages, working conditions

NEW DELHI: Amazon staff in India have joined strike action calling for better wages and working conditions as the company prepares for one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

About 200 warehouse workers and delivery drivers rallied in the capital, New Delhi, under a "Make Amazon Pay" banner. Some donned masks of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and joined hands against the Seattle-based company's practices.

The walkout on Black Friday, which starts one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, was repeated at Amazon warehouses in other countries as workers called for higher wages, better working conditions, and union rights.

"Our basic salary is 10,000 rupees ($120), which should be at least 25,000 rupees ($295)," said Manish Kumar, 25, a warehouse worker who joined the New Dehli protest. "And the environment there is to work under pressure," he added.

Nitesh Das, a union leader, said the workers took to the streets because they wanted the government to take up their cause. Amazon, in a statement issued in India, accused the workers of "intentionally misleading and continuing to promote a false narrative."

"Our facilities are industry-leading and provide competitive pay, comfortable working conditions, and specially designed infrastructure to ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all," the company said.