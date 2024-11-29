Experts see GDP growth below 6.5% in second quarter

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the release of official GDP numbers for the second quarter of FY25, economic analysts present varied estimates ranging from 6.2% to 6.9%. The outlook reflects contrasting indicators from various sectors of the economy, highlighting both structural challenges and potential growth drivers.

The Q2 GDP numbers will be announced on Friday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ICRA has projected GDP growth to dip to 6.5% in Q2 from 6.7% in Q1FY25. It attributes the drop to heavy rains and weak margins offsetting buoyancy injected by turnaround in government capex and healthy trends in kharif sowing.

“Several sectors (in Q2) faced headwinds on account of rainfall, which affected mining activity, electricity demand and retail footfalls and a fall in goods exports. Margins appear to have weakened for corporates in various sectors in Q2. As a result, we project slight dip in India’s GVA and GDP growth in Q2FY25 to 6.6% and 6.5%, respectively,” says Aditi Nayar, chief economist, head-research & outreach, ICRA.