Forex reserves decline for eighth consecutive week, rupee hits record low

MUMBAI: India’s forex reserves continued their downward trend for the eighth consecutive week, falling by 1.31 billion dollars to 656.582 billion dollars for the week ending 22 November.

This follows a record plunge of 17.76 billion dollars in the previous week, marking the steepest fall on record as the rupee faced relentless depreciation.

According to the weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, the country’s foreign currency assets, which constitute the largest component of the reserves, declined by 3.043 billion dollars to 566.791 billion dollars. This marks eight straight weeks of decline in the reserves.

During the reporting week, the rupee hit an all-time low, breaching the 84.50-mark multiple times. On Thursday, it reached a new intraday low of 84.53 before closing at 84.49. The currency closed flat on Friday as well.