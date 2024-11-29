No delays in banking, Aadhaar OTP messages due to new traceability rules: TRAI

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has assured consumers that there will be no disruptions in the delivery of essential net banking and Aadhaar OTP messages starting December 1, as the new traceability rules are implemented.

To combat the growing issue of cybercrime, TRAI had introduced a rule on October 1 requiring telecom service providers to establish a system for tracking the origins of bulk messages. The original deadline for implementing these measures was set for October 31 but was later extended to November 30 due to technical challenges faced by operators.

As the new deadline approaches, a video circulating on social media claimed that OTP and banking messages could be delayed due to the introduction of the new technology.

In response, TRAI clarified that there will be no delay in the delivery of any messages. “This is factually incorrect. TRAI has mandated the Access Providers to ensure message traceability. It will not delay delivery of any message,” said TRAI, in a social media post.

The TRAI has directed telcos, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, to implement message traceability in their systems. This measure aims to identify the source of bulk SMS traffic and is designed to curb the spread of fraudulent messages. Once the system is in place, authorities will be able to take action against the originators of such schemes.

Initially, telecom companies expressed concerns about the technical complexities involved in deploying new system. However, TRAI has emphasized that the implementation of message traceability will not cause any delays in message delivery.In August, TRAI also took several steps to curb promotional calls, including penalties for offenders, such as the disconnection of telecom resources, blacklisting for up to two years, and restrictions on obtaining new resources during that period.