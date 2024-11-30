Direct cash transfer schemes for women to cost over Rs 1 lakh crore in FY25

NEW DELHI: Direct cash transfer schemes for women announced by nine state governments are projected to cost the exchequer over Rs 1 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, according to a report by PRS Legislative Research. These schemes will account for a significant portion of the states' total revenue receipts.

The report highlights that Karnataka would need to allocate 11% of its revenue receipts to fund the scheme, while Maharashtra would spend 9% on a similar initiative.

Nine states Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal have already launched cash transfer schemes for women. Jharkhand has introduced a similar scheme, and Himachal Pradesh is in the process of rolling out its own.

“Additionally, these schemes feature prominently in the poll promises of the current governments in Punjab, Haryana, and Telangana,” the PRS report notes.