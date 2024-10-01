Diwali to sparkle more with Rs 70,000 crore IPOs

MUMBAI: Dalal Street will be sparking this Diwali like never before with a dozen companies are on course to tap the primary market with initial share sales, totaling around Rs 70,000 crore, with nearly 35 percent of this (Rs 25,000 crore) being raised by the local unit of the Korean auto major Hyundai, making it the biggest ever IPO in the history of Dalal Street.

The second biggest issue is the Rs 11,600-crore share sale by food delivery app Swiggy, which will become the fifth largest issue ever and the third large issue is from the renewable power player NTPC Green Energy’s Rs 10,000-crore issue, followed by the Shaporji Pallonji group with its engineering arm Afcons Infra’s Rs 7,500 crore issue, followed by Waree Engineers’ Rs 6,000 crore issue.

Others in the fray are mostly backed by global private equity funds or seasoned Dalal Street investors like Mukul Agrawal or Ashish Kacholia and include Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare, Dev Accelerator, Scode Tubes, All Time Plastics among others.

A foreign market data provides said last week that Dalal Street topped the global market in terms of the number of IPOs till August this year and topped the Apac region even in terms of the money raised with USD 12.2 billion raised till August.

According to Globaldata, the London-based data analytics firm, led by India, the Asia-Pacific region recorded the largest number of transactions, totaling 575 IPOs, amounting to USD 23.7 billion in value, while North America had 149 deals valued at USD 25.4 billion.

India topped the APAC region with 227 issues worth USD 12.2 billion in the first eight months of 2024, the report said, primarily due to a higher number of SME issues, followed by the US with 133 deals of USD 23.1 billion, and China with 69 transactions worth USD 5.3 billion.

The Temasek and TPG-backed eyecare services provider has got the SEBI approval today to raise up to Rs 300 crore in fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 6.95 crore equity shares by the promoter and other selling shareholders who include Dr Amar Agarwal, Dr Athiya Agarwal, Dr Adil Agarwal, Dr Anosh Agarwal, Dr Ashvin Agarwal, Dr Agarwal's Eye Institute, Arvon Investments Claymore Investments, Hyperion Investments and Farah Agarwal & Urmila Agarwal.

Kedaara-backed Ajax Engineering, which is a leading concrete equipment manufacturer with a comprehensive range of concrete equipment, services and solutions across the value chain has filed for an offer for sale only issue under which the promoters and other shareholders will sell 2.28 crore shares.

The selling shareholders include Kedaara Capital, Krishnaswamy Vijay and Kalyani Vijay, Jacob Jiten John, Jacob Hansen Family Trust (promoter selling shareholders) and Susie John (promoter group shareholder).