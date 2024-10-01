Invesco raises Swiggy's valuation to $13.3 billion

BENGALURU: US asset manager Invesco has raised food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy's valuation to about $13.3 billion. In its disclosure with the US SEC (Securities Exchange Commission), Invesco's Developing Markets Fund said it valued 28,844 shares at $237 million as of July 2024. Invesco holds a 2% stake in the company.

In 2022, Swiggy, which recently filed its IPO papers, raised $700 million in a funding led by Invesco, and it turned a decacorn as valuation crossed over $10.7 billion.

In April this year, Invesco valued Swiggy at about $12.3 billion. In June 2024, asset management firm Baron Capital marked up the valuation of the firm at about $15.1 billion from $12.1 billion in December 2023. The Bengaluru-based company is planning to raise Rs 3,750 crore through a fresh issue of shares.