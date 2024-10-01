Sebi clamps down on derivatives surge, ups ticket size three-fold to Rs 15 lakh

MUMBAI: Market watchdog Sebi has finally announced a volley of measures to strengthen the index derivative framework by making it less lucrative for retail investors who have been heavily losing in this front. It has increased the minimum lot size or trading amount three-fold and also reduced the number of expiries per exchange to a weekly basis.

The new measures will be effective from November 20 and the regulator has asked each exchange to provide only derivatives contracts for one of its benchmark indices on a weekly expiry model.

In a circular issued a day after a marathon board meeting, Sebi on Tuesday said the minimum trading amount for derivatives will be Rs 15 lakh, up from the present Rs 5-10 lakh, which will later be increased to Rs 20 lakh.

“The lot size shall be fixed in such a manner that the contract value of the derivative on the day of review is within Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh," the circular said, adding the new norms for derivative trading will be rolled out in phases, starting November 20.

Index derivative contracts with weekly expiries, increase in contract sizes and increase in tail risk coverage by levying additional ELM (extreme loss margin) will be launched from that day.

From February 1, 2025, there will be upfront collection of option premium from buyers and removal of calendar spread treatment on the expiry day, while from April 1, 2025, there will be intraday monitoring of position limits.

Last week, Sebi, based on its own study, said each retail investor who dabbled in derivatives trade lost on average Rs 2 lakh between FY22 and FY24 and the system wide loss during this period is a whopping Rs 1.8 trillion. In January, the regulator said its study had found that the retail investor’s F&O play rose from 2 percent in FY18 to over 42 percent by FY23 and most of them lost money heavily.

Following these findings, Sebi had in late June committed an internal working group to suggest measures to curb the retail play in the F&O market and today’s announcements are based on their suggestions.