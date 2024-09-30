F&O frenzy: SEBI gives markets a breather by skipping any action

MUMBAI: The board of the markets regulator SEBI which met Monday, has left a much-awaited decision on curbing the fast rising derivatives play by retail investors who have been losing heavily from that but has taken a slew of other pro-investor measures.

Some of the key decisions include slashing the number of days to complete a rights issue to just 23 working days from the present 317 days, increasing the T+0 settlement to top 500 stocks from the present 25 and has also decided not to push for instantaneous settlement. Measures to deepen the bond markets by easing disclosure norms about debenture trustees and introduced single filing system for listed and to be listed entities to file relevant reports, documents etc on one exchange which will be automatically disseminated at the other exchanges. Among others.

Market has been closely watching today’s board meeting outcome to see if the regulator would rollout a new framework to govern index derivatives. But in an anti-climax, the regulator did not make any changes to the index-derivatives rules at all at the meeting which was the first since a volley of allegations were raised against the chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch mid-August by a US short-seller Hindenburg and the main opposition party Congress accusing her of conflicts of interest and favouring certain corporates where her husband Dhaval Buch has some pro-profit assignments.

At the 207th meeting of the board was held in Mumbai, SEBI approved the much-anticipated introduction of the regulatory framework for a new investment product/asset class in the mutual fund business by introducing the liberalised MF lite (MF Lite) framework for passively managed fund schemes.

Amending the mutual funds regulations of 1996, the Sebi introduced new investment product called MF lite under the existing mutual fund framework. The new product will bridge the gap between MFs and portfolio management services in terms of flexibility in portfolio construction. The new product also aims to curtail the proliferation of unregistered and unauthorized investment schemes/entities, which often promise unrealistic high returns and exploit investors’ expectations for better yields, leading to potential financial risks.

It has also allowed investors the option to trade in the secondary market (cash segment) either using UPI block mechanism (Asba-like for secondary markets), or 3-in-1 trading facility in addition to the current mode of trading.

The regulator has said from now on one of the two facilities have to be mandatorily offered by stock brokers and other incidental matters.