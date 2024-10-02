Geopolitical tensions in Middle East dampen rate-cut chances this year

MUMBAI: While the September 17 historic rate cut by the US Fed spawned a flicker of hope back home here that the Reserve Bank would at least tone down its strident policy stance, what happened in Israel Tuesday night has completely put that little flicker out given the scale of escalation in the world’s most volatile region that’s also is the fuel capital of the world, and the way crude prices reacted-- over 5 per cent jump immediately after the newsbreak and another 3 percent Wednesday, taking the Brent past USD 74/barrel.

To be sure, nobody was expecting a rate cut on October 9 under the just-reconstituted. Many were of the view after the last policy wherein for the ninth time, the rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent, the Reserve Bank may begin to tango with the rest of the world from the December policy or latest by February. And then the governor repeated thrice that inflation is still not tamed. But that was before the whopping 50 bps rate by the Fed—third time in its history. But that again is behind us with the escalating tension in the Middle East.

Unlike last time when it delayed the appointment of the external members, which was to happen on/before September 26, the government Tuesday appointed Prof Ram Singh, a director at the Delhi School of Economics; the economist Saugata Bhattacharya; and Dr Nagesh Kumar, the chief executive of the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi as the new external members with immediate effect. Though the term of the incumbents Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide, and Jayanth Varma, is up to October 4.